Based on what director Todd Howard reported, it seems that Starfield should originally have a more complex and punitive system regarding theplanetary explorationwith status effects that could further affect the protagonist’s chances of survival.
Speaking on the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science podcast, Howard reported that, originally, Bethesda had studied a system for managing effects of the surface of the planets capable of offering a much more difficult challenge, but subsequently decided to tone down these aspects a bit to make everything more usable by a greater number of users.
In a similar way to the choice made on artificial intelligence within the battles between space ships, the exploration of the planets has also been toned down a bit in order to appeal to a wider audience and make crossing the various stages easier. worlds.
Status effects remained, but less impactful
Obviously, many aspects of this system have remained: landing on the various planets even now involves possible effects that influence the state of Health of the character, based on the environmental characteristics of the planet and the presence or absence of suitable equipment to deal with them, but the thing has been remodeled a bit.
Originally, these effects could have had much larger impacts, leading to a greater challenge to simply surviving even just exploring the surfaces of planets. The diseases and impairments they remained, but the intensity and effects of these were toned down a bit in order to make exploration easier, it seems.
In recent days, Howard reported that Bethesda has designed Starfield to be played for a long time, providing support for at least 5 years in terms of updates and new content.
