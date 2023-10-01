Based on what director Todd Howard reported, it seems that Starfield should originally have a more complex and punitive system regarding theplanetary explorationwith status effects that could further affect the protagonist’s chances of survival.

Speaking on the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science podcast, Howard reported that, originally, Bethesda had studied a system for managing effects of the surface of the planets capable of offering a much more difficult challenge, but subsequently decided to tone down these aspects a bit to make everything more usable by a greater number of users.

In a similar way to the choice made on artificial intelligence within the battles between space ships, the exploration of the planets has also been toned down a bit in order to appeal to a wider audience and make crossing the various stages easier. worlds.