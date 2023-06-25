The debate has already arisen online about the possibility that Starfield in physical edition may not contain game discbased on what seems to have been initially reported by Bathesda, only to then cancel the message and therefore make everything very doubtful at the moment.

Reconstructing what happened, as reported by Wario64 who took a screenshot of the exchange, it seems that someone on Twitter asked Bethesda’s official support if the standard edition of Starfield in physical edition is intended to include the game disc, to which the ‘s official support account reportedly replied “All physical editions include a code for your chosen platform, there are no physical disks“.

All this quickly unleashed a hornet’s nest among fans, as already visible on forums such as ResetEra and NeoGAF, but in the following minutes the tweet in question was deleted. This suggests that it may be a mistakeor that Bethesda intends to change the communication with further more precise details.

There is also the possibility that the Twitter account got confused with the special editions that could contain the extras but not the physical disc, in any case we look forward to further clarifications. On the other hand, something very similar had already happened with Redfall, as you may remember: even the Arkane game at first seems to have been digital only based on information released by Bethesda support, only to subsequently correct the communication in run and confirm that the disk was present.

It is probable that the same thing is going to happen also with Starfield, however we limit ourselves to reporting the previous communication now cancelled, pending further clarifications from the company.