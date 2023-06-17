Starfield it doesn’t necessarily have to be a 11/10 game, but the best Starfield possible. To say it was Phil Spencer in an interview granted to The Guardian, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, in response to comments received regarding expectations about the game, i.e. not expecting people to sell PS5 to buy Xbox when it’s on the market.

The desire to have the best Starfield possible is probably the reason for the postponement of the game’s launch from November 2022 to September 6, 2023 (on PC and Xbox Series X / S).

Spencer: “The part I didn’t like about what I said was that quality games are crucial to our strategy. So it’s not about Starfield getting an 11 out of 10 rating, although that’s a ridiculous way.” I don’t know if I’ll use review scores as a measure of game quality. But our absolute goal is to make the best Starfield possible. I want to make the absolutely best games we can.”

In short, Spencer, and with him Xboxes all, he wants Starfield to speak for himself. After all we are talking about the biggest game ever made by Bethesda, which promises to be a unique and engaging experience, as colossal. We’ll see. That said, it should be remembered that the Starfield showcase alone seems to have already done a lot of good for Xbox Series X / S sales.