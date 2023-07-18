The community of Starfield is in an uproar over a leaked detail from Xbox accounts of Phil Spencer nickname P3, and Pete Hines, nickname DCDeacon: the two are already playing to sci-fi RPG. For those unfamiliar with them, the former is the head of Microsoft’s video game division, while the latter is the head of global publishing at Bethesda.

The obvious that upsets communities

Starfield is the most awaited game of the year

Now, it is not strange that two personalities of the weight of Hines and Spencer within the ecosystem Xboxes have early access to Starfield for various reasons (verifications and so on), but the community has nevertheless taken the appearance of the game in their profiles as a positive signal for the arrival on the market of the same, which should soon enter the phase gold, if all goes as planned.

After all, we are talking about what is probably the most awaited game of the year, so it is normal that even the slightest public signal produces similar reactions. After all, the more observant immediately took advantage of it to draw some considerations, such as the fact that in the build that the two played the Goals they don’t have to be active yet, since they haven’t unlocked any of them.

Others have taken it as a form of marketing, considering how much the two profiles are followed (on Xbox you can follow whoever you want, without the need for the other party to accept). On the other hand, it is unlikely that the two were called to test the game, if not in the general sense of seeing the state it is in, considering the role they play.

For the rest, we remind you that to see Starfield appear in your Xbox profiles you have to wait until September 6, 2023, when it will be playable on PC and Xbox Series X / S. Game Pass subscribers will have immediate access to the game.