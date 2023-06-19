Bethesda is a company of Microsoft and Starfield will only come to PC and Xbox Series X|S. This is clear and certain, but not everyone accepts it. One person has indeed posted on Change.org a petition titled “Make Starfield a PS5 exclusive!!!” in hopes of reversing these circumstances.

“This petition is important!” she declares Benjamin Dickey, the organizer, while presenting a long text explaining the reasons behind his decision. His goal is to make Starfield exclusive to the PlayStation 5, years after the Bethesda acquisition was finalized and just three months before Starfield’s release. Also, future Bethesda games don’t have to be Xbox-exclusive either.

Dickey quotes le reasons for your petition, like the fact that games run better on PS5 and sell more on PlayStation. He also talks about the fact that Microsoft may be charging higher prices for its games on the Microsoft Store and that Xbox gamers are spreading Starfield news with the sole intention of upsetting PlayStation gamers. “It’s a psychological maneuver,” he says.

Besides, Dickey also thinks this is the right thing to do for the good of Microsoft and of Starfield itself, because according to his worldview, the game would be bad if released on Xbox, while if released on PlayStation it would be a good game, according to his words.

Finally, he writes, “Signing this petition is just the beginning. We must go to the points of sale to protest GameStops and Walmarts as of Starfield’s release date. We need to present legislation to our local representatives to FORCE Microsoft to comply with the rules. We need to go out en masse and stop people from buying copies on the launch date. Even better, go online and flag any videos you see praising Starfield until we make it exclusive to us and ONLY us.”

At the time of writing, more than 1,000 people worldwide have signed the petition, as you can see in the image below. Obviously this operation will not have any kind of effect, but it allows us to understand that there are people who are seriously disturbed by an issue such as an exclusively published video game. Even assuming that the creator of this petition is just joking (we don’t know why it’s funny, but for some it might be), there are still a thousand people who have signed: hardly all of them have done it in a non-serious way.

Let’s hope Dickey doesn’t find out that Starfield is like “five or six games in one,” he might feel the need to petition five or six more.