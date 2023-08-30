Today is August 30, 2023 and as promised Microsoft and Bethesda have delivered preload available from the PC version of Starfield for sale on Steamso that you can arrive prepared for the launch of the game.

According to the Valve store, the size of the game is approximately 116.21GB in total. The download should also include the first Starfield patch released in pre-load a couple of days ago, which fixed some quest-related bugs and improved stability and performance of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG.