Today is August 30, 2023 and as promised Microsoft and Bethesda have delivered preload available from the PC version of Starfield for sale on Steamso that you can arrive prepared for the launch of the game.
According to the Valve store, the size of the game is approximately 116.21GB in total. The download should also include the first Starfield patch released in pre-load a couple of days ago, which fixed some quest-related bugs and improved stability and performance of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG.
Starfield: one week until launch
We remind you that the preload of the Xbox Series X | S versions and of the PC version purchased through the Microsoft store has already been available since last August 17th. Considering the total size, clearly the advice is to download everything now so you can start playing immediately as soon as Starfield is available.
In this regard, we remind you that Starfield’s debut on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass is scheduled for September 6, 2023, while those who have purchased the Premium Edition will be able to start playing it as early as September 1st. Here is the release time for digital copies.
#Starfield #version #preload #Steam #dimensions
