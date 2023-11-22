Among the various topics of discussion on Starfieldthe appearance of some NPCs recurred as a real meme, in particular due to the strange behavior and appearance that some of these could have, but these elements seem to be greatly improved with the application of the new patch 1.8.86, as reported by various players.
The update made available in full form earlier this week brought several changes to Starfield, introducing official support for the DLSS and various other new features and improvements. Among these, apparently, there were also variations applied to non-player characters.
The issue is not explained in detail in the official patch notes, which still talk about many improvements made in numerous areas of the game, but many have noticed some changes also evident in this characteristic.
It therefore seems that the strange poses that the NPCs could take have been corrected, strangely tending to intrude during dialogues and look at the player with disturbing hallucinated looks, which became a bit of a recurring meme during the launch days.
No more disturbing poses and looks?
Not only does this problem seem to have been corrected, but also theI wait of the NPCs seems to have improved, with greater variety applied to the models and more details characterizing them.
Indeed, considering that Bethesda plans to support Starfield for a long time, to make it a game capable of lasting for years like the team’s previous productions, we can expect fixes and new content to arrive through further updates.
In this regard, Todd Howard reported that there are still 250 people working on the game as post-launch support, which shows that this is destined to extend beyond the first expansion that has already been announced, namely Shattered Space.
