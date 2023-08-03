In particular, this person (who, for all we know, could also be Phil Spencer or Pete Hines) said that it will be really interesting to see how Starfield will be reviewed precisely because of the many contents of the experience.

Guest on the latest episode of Kinda Funny, well-known content creator Parris said that someone he knows is already playing Starfield he has revealed something who has it really wowed regarding the size of the Bethesda stock.

Late reviews?

In short, exactly as happened for Baldur’s Gate 3, there is a concrete possibility that Starfield reviews are not published unless after launch, unless codes are sent well in advance.

What would be a plausible timeline? According to Parris, even in light of what was privately revealed to him, two weeks might be enough to complete the campaign from a narrative point of view, although it will be necessary to see with what percentage of completion.

The unknown factor of such a product is in fact precisely this, namely the multiple exploratory possibilities or related to the various aspects of customization with which it will be possible to try their hand, dedicating several hours only to this specific element of the game.

Starfield will be available from September 6th on PC and Xbox Series X|S, downloadable from day one at no additional cost to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.