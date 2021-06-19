The reveal trailer of Starfield presented atE3 2021 he scored over 7 million views on YouTube, considering both the video published by Bethesda and the one published by Xbox.

Released on 11 November 2022 exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X | S, Starfield confirms with these amazing numbers that it is one of the most anticipated games by users, as well as a probable system seller for the Microsoft platform.

Defined as a kind of Skyrim in space by Todd Howard, the game will offer an exploratory experience of great depth, full of atmosphere and potential facets.

Interestingly, however, nothing of the gameplay of Starfield, and that the release date of the game is still a long way off, although many insiders were convinced that the launch would take place later this year.

Speaking of the most viewed trailers, the Xbox and Bethesda conference “won” was Battlefield 2042, followed by the Xbox Mini Fridge and the Forza Horizon 5 reveal.