According to data reported on the SteamDB portal, Starfield has finally surpassed the ceiling of 300,000 users connected simultaneously on Steam a few days after the global launch, which took place on September 6th.

At the time of writing they are there 313,694 players currently struggling with Bethesda’s science fiction RPG, with the counter that could inflate further during the night (it is currently 1pm in the USA due to the time zone) and over the rest of the weekend.

It is currently the fourth most played title on Steambehind Baldur’s Gate 3 and its 458,351 concurrent players.