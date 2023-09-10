According to data reported on the SteamDB portal, Starfield has finally surpassed the ceiling of 300,000 users connected simultaneously on Steam a few days after the global launch, which took place on September 6th.
At the time of writing they are there 313,694 players currently struggling with Bethesda’s science fiction RPG, with the counter that could inflate further during the night (it is currently 1pm in the USA due to the time zone) and over the rest of the weekend.
It is currently the fourth most played title on Steambehind Baldur’s Gate 3 and its 458,351 concurrent players.
Excellent numbers but not too far from those of early access
We are talking about generally excellent numbers for any game published on Steam, however it is interesting to note that these are not too far from the peak of almost 240,000 users recorded during the Early Access period, which we remember was available exclusively with the purchase of the Premium Edition of Starfield sold at the price of 100 euros.
A few hours after launch, however, a peak of around 250,000 users was reached, which means that in the meantime there was a significant growth in the playerbase. On the contrary it is the percentage of positive evaluations decreasedto be precise from 86% to 78%.
It is worth reiterating that the Steam numbers represent an undoubtedly positive result in any case, also by virtue of the fact that the game is included in the PC Game Pass catalog and consequently many are playing it using the Microsoft subscription. As proof of this, we know that Starfield surpassed the ceiling of six million players at launch, according to what was communicated by Bethesda.
