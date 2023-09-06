Starfield is the title of the moment, but, actually, how many people have been lucky enough to participate in the early access of the highly anticipated Bethesda title? We have the official data.

As reported by the X (Twitter) PlayTracker account, specialized precisely in reporting the statistics involving the users of the most popular games of the moment, well 2 million people took part in the early access of the awaited title.

Users would be, respectively, one million out pc and a million up Xbox consoles: this makes us think a lot about the expectation around this game and about a fanbase so excited by the arrival of the title that it doesn’t let itself be influenced by the “disappointing” 30 fps on Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Today the Bethesda title has become available to everyone: how many players will join? Given the expectations surrounding the title, we cannot but delude ourselves that the numbers will continue to grow very quickly.

Starfield, the new RPG from Bethesda, is a game really huge: set in deep space, it allows us to explore hundreds of planets and interact with well-characterized npc.

If you want to know more about this “space” title, we invite you to read our Starfield reviewavailable directly at this link.