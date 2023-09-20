In the post the Microsoft team points out that this is absolutely the biggest launch in Bethesda history and thanks all the players who decided to throw themselves headlong into this new space adventure.

Bethesda announced on Twitter /X that Starfield has reached and surpassed the ceiling of 10 million players since its launch last September 6, 2023, basically two weeks ago.

A success with critics and the public

The numbers recorded by Starfield are certainly exceptional, but they are surprising up to a certain point. After all, let’s talk about one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and in practice Bethesda did not disappoint, offering an incredibly vast and multifaceted game, albeit not perfect, as you can read in our review of Starfield.

Clearly the milestone of 10 million players was also facilitated by the inclusion of Starfield within the catalogue PC and Xbox Game Pass since launch, however we know for sure that many have purchased it even outside of the subscription. This is also confirmed by data from GSD, which states that Starfield is the fifth best launch in Europe in 2023 and the peak of over 300,000 concurrent players recorded on Steam.