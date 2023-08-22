We are just a few days away from the launch of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Starfield, which has generated controversy after controversy due to the delays it has had due to development issues, as mentioned Bethesda. And now, that the premiere is in the hands of the fans, unfortunately content that relates to its introduction has begun to leak.

Specifically, 40 minutes of its footage have been shared, including the opening scene of the story and also the well-known part in which the user can create their character with different characteristics that are made available. Material, available in networks as it can be Youtube and other places where videos can be hosted.

No type of material will be shared here, but there is a guideline that in more networks such as Twitter There are already spoilers circulating, coming from users who have early access to the game, since they were sold before the release date. This process is no longer a novelty, as it has happened with more high-calibre titles, so something long-awaited was not going to be saved from this.

Remember that Starfield is thrown in Xbox Series X/S and PC the next September 6. It will also be available on GamePass the same day.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: You have to be careful on the networks, since the person who wants to make the end known before it is released was not going to be missing. However, there are methods to save yourself from a nasty surprise.