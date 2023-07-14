Not all development team members Starfield they can talk about Starfield. Indeed, only very few inside Bethesda they can do it, among them of course Todd Howardas explained by the game’s Studio Design Director Emil Pagliarulo on Twitter, evidently eager to make those who follow him understand that they cannot expose themselves on certain topics.

Pagliarulo is delighted to see fans excited for the arrival of the game, but he is not authorized to talk about the game: “I know that’s not what Starfield fans would like to hear me say, but I want to clarify: no one else, apart from Todd Howard, is authorized to speak of information about the game not yet made public. This is the job that people in our PR/marketing/community department do.

You have a lot of questions, I know. And my very vague posts about the game haven’t helped. I am REALLY excited about how you are waiting for Starfield. Seriously. For me it is incredible. I am very sorry to say that I cannot answer 99% of your questions requests.

I can’t share my views on the game’s content; I can’t talk about the performances; I can’t discuss…well, most topics. I signed a NDA. I am a professional. I don’t want to be fired. But for us, your support is EVERYTHING. You fill my heart everyday. Best fans ever.”