Not all development team members Starfield they can talk about Starfield. Indeed, only very few inside Bethesda they can do it, among them of course Todd Howardas explained by the game’s Studio Design Director Emil Pagliarulo on Twitter, evidently eager to make those who follow him understand that they cannot expose themselves on certain topics.
Pagliarulo is delighted to see fans excited for the arrival of the game, but he is not authorized to talk about the game: “I know that’s not what Starfield fans would like to hear me say, but I want to clarify: no one else, apart from Todd Howard, is authorized to speak of information about the game not yet made public. This is the job that people in our PR/marketing/community department do.
You have a lot of questions, I know. And my very vague posts about the game haven’t helped. I am REALLY excited about how you are waiting for Starfield. Seriously. For me it is incredible. I am very sorry to say that I cannot answer 99% of your questions requests.
I can’t share my views on the game’s content; I can’t talk about the performances; I can’t discuss…well, most topics. I signed a NDA. I am a professional. I don’t want to be fired. But for us, your support is EVERYTHING. You fill my heart everyday. Best fans ever.”
For the uninitiated, a NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) commits the signatory not to disclose confidential information of any kind, in this case relating to Starfield.
The point raised by Pagliarulo should be clear enough, but trying to paraphrase it, it is an invitation not to stress too much the development team with questions they can’t answer by contract. Naturally, the joy in the face of so much interest must be enormous.
For the rest, we remind you that Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X / S and PC. It will also launch immediately on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
#Starfield #Todd #Howard #talk #game
Leave a Reply