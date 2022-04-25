Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles by fans. The new game of Bethesda will arrive later this year and currently not many details have been shared about it. However, it seems that it is not the only title of the new universe to be developed because according to some rumors the studio is also working on an MMO based on Starfield.

This information comes to us thanks to the Twitter user Skullziwhich claims to have very truthful details on the existence of the development of a MMORPG set in the Starfield universe, during the “Colonial Wars”, which occurred 20 years before the Starfield story.

Skullzi assures that he will soon upload a video to his YouTube channel with clear evidence of the development of this MMORPG and hopefully, in the near future, Bethesda will reveal the existence (or not) of this title. After the disastrous launch of Fallout 76, Bethesda Game Studios seems to have learned from their mistakes and we will find out when this alleged game is released.

I have a pretty interesting video on deck for today! I am fairly certain Bethesda is working on a standalone Starfield MMORPG right now, and the game will be set during the “Colony Wars” 20 years before the single player game takes place. I have evidence to back this up. pic.twitter.com/FiNn4rEdkz – SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) April 23, 2022



We remind you that Starfield will be available from 11 November 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S.