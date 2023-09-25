Starfield it is proving to be a success and can boast over 10 million users accumulated over the first two weeks. Obviously the number of players, especially in the Game Pass era, does not allow us to make an easy calculation of how much Bethesda could have earned and above all we cannot predict how much it will earn in the long term. What we can do is rely on the company’s own estimates, which spoke of almost a billion dollars in profit.

Bethesda’s predictions

However, this figure dates back to 2020 and comes from the recent ones Microsoft leak. Not only are these estimates, but they credibly do not take into consideration a series of factors, such as the presence of the game on Game Pass and the lack of the PlayStation version.

More precisely, Bethesda aimed to make money $600 million in the year of publication (at the time it was 2021), then 215 million in the second year, 50 million in the third year and 35 million in the fourth year. In total we are therefore talking about 900 million dollars. Of course there would be earnings in the following years as well, so $1 billion was probably the goal.