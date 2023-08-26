Starfield it won’t be the lightest game in the world to run on PC, but those who want to experience the Bethesda title on Steam Decks he will be able to do so, provided clearly that the best compromise is found. Here they are recommended settings from the dedicated community on Reddit:

Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

AMD FSR 2.2: performance

Graphic quality: medium

Texture quality: high

Shadow quality: low

Antialiasing: TAA

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Depth of field: shallow

Particle effects: low

It is for the moment estimated settings for a balanced experience at 30 fps, which however do not yet take into account the effects of a large update relating to the FSR which could change the scenario quite a lot and guarantee better performance for the same visual quality.