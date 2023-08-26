Starfield it won’t be the lightest game in the world to run on PC, but those who want to experience the Bethesda title on Steam Decks he will be able to do so, provided clearly that the best compromise is found. Here they are recommended settings from the dedicated community on Reddit:
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels
- AMD FSR 2.2: performance
- Graphic quality: medium
- Texture quality: high
- Shadow quality: low
- Antialiasing: TAA
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Depth of field: shallow
- Particle effects: low
It is for the moment estimated settings for a balanced experience at 30 fps, which however do not yet take into account the effects of a large update relating to the FSR which could change the scenario quite a lot and guarantee better performance for the same visual quality.
What about the coveted 60fps on PC?
We are well aware that Starfield will run at 30 fps on Xbox Series X|S for a creative choice, while on PC creativity will be replaced by the brute power of the latest generation processors and video cards, which will try to deliver us gameplay at 60fps and at high resolutions.
According to Starfield’s official requirements, the recommended configuration talk about an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or an Intel Core i5 10600K processor, with 16GB of RAM and an AMD RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080 video card.
However, to go well beyond 1080p at 60 fps they will invariably be necessary More powerful GPUssuch as the high-end models of the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series, certainly capable of guaranteeing that type of result.
#Starfield #Steam #Deck #recommended #settings #run
Leave a Reply