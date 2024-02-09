The rollercoaster of emotions of this week of waiting for the news that is boiling at Xbox continues, with a sensational backtracking by one of the leaker who had been at the forefront in spreading rumors about Microsoft's possible transition to a multiplatform regime, in particular about the fact that Starfield arrives on PS5which is no longer certain, in fact it probably was “pure fiction“.

To retract the information in question is Nate Drake, one of the members of XboxEra who was among the initial sources of the tsunami of leaks on the possible passage of Xbox exclusives on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. “Now I'm convinced that the Starfield issue is not true and that the information spread was pure fiction”, reported the person in question on the ResetEra forum.

Obviously also in this case it is a rumor, which would deny another rumor, therefore in a zero-sum game we find ourselves essentially without any information in hand, as we have always been since the beginning of this story, considering that there is no official evidence on the matter.