With the release of Starfield approaching, Bethesda begins to reveal something more about the narrative context and the lore of the game, also through the publication of the official chronology which reports i major events in history of the game world and Constellation.

The official timeline can be viewed at this address on the official Starfield site opened by Bethesda. As you can see, starting from 2050 and we arrive at the contemporary period to the events narrated in the game, or at 2328.

The first event, set in 2050, is the landing of man on Mars, which will lead to the first colonization in 2100. Subsequently, in 2156 there was the arrival on Alpha Centauri and in 2159 the establishment of the United Colonies. Constellation was founded in 2275, not long before the beginning of the war of the colonies, destined to change the physiognomy of the known universe.