With the release of Starfield approaching, Bethesda begins to reveal something more about the narrative context and the lore of the game, also through the publication of the official chronology which reports i major events in history of the game world and Constellation.
The official timeline can be viewed at this address on the official Starfield site opened by Bethesda. As you can see, starting from 2050 and we arrive at the contemporary period to the events narrated in the game, or at 2328.
The first event, set in 2050, is the landing of man on Mars, which will lead to the first colonization in 2100. Subsequently, in 2156 there was the arrival on Alpha Centauri and in 2159 the establishment of the United Colonies. Constellation was founded in 2275, not long before the beginning of the war of the colonies, destined to change the physiognomy of the known universe.
As previously reported, Constellation is a large organization focused on space exploration, based on New Atlantis. The purpose of the institution, after the first phase of humanity’s expansion into space, has become the discovery of mysteries, in search of answers to the great existential questions in star travel.
Once the drive towards colonization of the new systems has progressively diminished, the role of Constellation has become increasingly marginal, but the members of the organization remain strongly driven by the will to explore space and discover new frontiers.
In anticipation of the news that will arrive from Gamescom 2023, where Starfield will be present together with other Microsoft Xbox games, new rumors emerged today about the possibility that Microsoft is planning an interactive launch event for the game, which will be released on September 6 with an early access from September 1st.
