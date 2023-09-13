The company also announced that it is reading all the feedback provided by the community and that in the future it will update the game introducing some of the most requested innovations, such as city ​​maps .

Bethesda has announced the arrival of the first major update for Starfield which will be launched during the current month, i.e. September 2023. Among the main innovations there will be the addition of native support for DLSS of NVIDIA and the addition of a menu to set the HDR .

What’s new in the September update

These are the latest news in briefSeptember 2023 update by Starfield:

Commands for adjusting brightness and contrast

HDR calibration menu

Slider for adjusting the field of view

Support for Nvidia DLSS (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

The action command “Eat”!

As you can see, these are mainly new features on a graphic level, with the addition of support for various technologies excluded from the launch. Bethesda he also made it known that he is: “working on integrated support for mods (Creations) valid for all platforms, in the wake of what was achieved for Skyrim and Fallout 4. We plan to publish these tools in the first months of next year.” In short, the arrival of support for modders is confirmed in the early months of next year, as already announced by Todd Howard.

We also read the official release note of thehotfix 1.7.29just published:

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

• [Xbox Series X|S] Improved installation stability.

• Various changes aimed at improving performance and stability, in particular at reducing the frequency of crashes and increasing the framerate.

MISSIONS

• Money buys everything: resolved an issue that could prevent progress in the mission.

• Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent access to the mission after completing the game.

• Shadows over Neon: Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in the mission.