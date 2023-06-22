In an interview granted to Kinda Funny Games, Todd Howard, the game director of Starfieldconfirmed that in the game there will be no flyable ground vehiclesnor will it be possible to relax with a little healthy fishing space.

As for the vehicles, Howard explained that their absence won’t be a problem since Starfield, as well as Bethesda’s previous open world RPGs, has been designed for exploration on foot. On the other hand, players will be able to take advantage of the jet pack to facilitate movement, as well as in battle.

“No, there won’t be. It’s the way we’ve designed it, I’m sure you’ve seen it with the other games we’ve made, where we’ve designed them in such a way that exploring on foot is satisfying, but (in Starfield) we have the boost pack.You have seen it in some videos and there are also skills for the boost pack so it is like a vehicle in which you can fly. Is very funny. And then low-gravity planets are really, really something special.”

In the same interview, the game director also confirmed that fishing is not among the available activities in Starfield, although from his words it seems that in any case players will be able to somehow eliminate or capture the marine fauna that populates the planets even without a fishing rod.

“It depends on your definition of fishing,” Howard said. When asked, “Is there some sort of fishing rod to catch alien fish with, and then sell, cook, or something?”, he replied, “that’s one thing we don’t have.”

Having said that, it is possible that this particular activity will not be added later by the development team. “When you’re making a game like this or games we’ve made in the past, we ask ourselves all these questions,” he explains. “And we try to say ‘yes’ as much as possible. Like, ‘should you fish?’ After a while we finally added it to Skyrim. That’s the thing about RPGs in general. They’re not defined by a certain set of functionality.”

We remind you that Starfield will be available from September 6 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass. Bethesda recently released a new clip showing alien fauna.