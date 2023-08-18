Starfield apparently it will not support DLSS and XeSS on pclimiting itself to implementing the FSR technology due to the official collaboration with AMD: a possible confirmation in this regard comes from the preload installation files.

It has been known since last June that Starfield on PC is in an exclusive partnership with AMD and will use FSR 2, but many users still harbored the hope of finding in the awaited Bethesda game also the possibility of using the solutions of upscaling by NVIDIA and Intel.

Unfortunately, this is a limitation that it may have concrete consequences on the visual quality and performance of the game, and which makes the possible introduction of DLSS and XeSS support through mods more complex and problematic.