Starfield has attracted criticism from some users bigots and transphobics for the possibility of selecting the pronoun of your character during creation. Predictably, some modders have started making mods that allow you to remove this feature. The administrators of Nexus Mods didn’t like this, due to the obvious political implications it entails, and they started banning offending mods and modders.

Questionable mods

Nexus Mods’ choice not to become a showcase for similar content emerged in particular with the removal of the mod “No Pronouns” which served precisely to prevent the choice of pronouns.



Nexus Mods, which we remember is the first world site for the distribution of mods, also clarified in an email that it will not support certain contents in any way. Indeed, he invited the most bigoted modders to delete their accounts and go somewhere else if these are the works they want to create.

“We reserve the right to host or not host any content we want on our site,” Nexus Mods wrote. “We don’t want to host mods that remove diversity from video games. If that makes you so angry that you no longer want to use our site, we frankly won’t miss you. Please use the “Delete account” feature on the settings page .”

This isn’t the first time Nexus Mods has addressed the issue of anti-LGBTQ+ mods. For example, in the past he took a similar stance against Marvel’s Spider-Man mods that removed references to the community.