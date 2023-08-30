The launch of Starfield is fast approaching for humanity, and so Microsoft and Bethesda have decided to make a video diary in which four well-known content creators are brought to the Space Camp of Huntsville, Alabama.

The purpose of this nice trip? Submit Astro_Alexandra, Filspixel, LilyPichu and Myth to a real one astronaut trainingso as to prepare the four for the debut of the awaited exclusive Xbox, arriving on September 6th on PC and Xbox Series X | S.

The tests are those you probably already know, from the simulation of zero gravity to the repair sessions in outer space, naturally passing through the “centrifuge”, which astronauts undergo to increase their resistance to thrusts during take-off and re-entry.