Bethesda has published some messages dedicated to next update Of Starfield which, arriving on March 6, 2024 in Steam Beta, will focus on improving the life quality of the players. Of course, it will also fix some of the remaining bugs and prepare for the addition of new content, coming later in the year.

Other details

Bethesda also wanted to highlight some of the new features that will be introduced with the new patch.

There photo mode will be enriched with the possibility of varying the facial expressions of the main character and his companion. Vasco will also have some new poses (obviously he won't have facial expressions).

The scanner will be improved and will allow you to collect resources and open doors as you continue to explore the game world.

The missions will be automatically selected by setting the route from the route selection menu.

Among the bugs fixed are that of David Barron, who seems to not want to appear in some players' games, and that of the Starborn Temples, which are also very shy in some games.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series You can also play it via subscription to Game Pass.