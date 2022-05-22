Checked one online new image from Starfield, the highly anticipated space role-playing game from Bethesda Softworks, which however is not particularly indicative, given that it is a simple door. Yes, you got it right, that very object that divides two environments.

Now, what conclusions can we draw from this image? That there will be some in Starfield doors, clear. If you want you can also imagine it open, no one prevents you.

Amazing how Starfield’s material thieves can only find images and videos that give zero information about the game. It is certainly not easy to access the confidential material of a software house, but here we are at the paradox.

It must also be said that the door visible in the image does not seem finalized and could be taken from one very old build of the game, in which the graphic designers were experimenting with various objects in the scenarios.

For the rest we remind you that Starfield was recently postponed to 2023, causing a lot of discussion given the security with which the previous release date was announced. The game is in development for PC and Xbox Series X and S. We hope to see it at the Xbox showcase on June 12th.