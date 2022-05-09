Starfield returns to show itself in new ones images which illustrate above all interiors of ships and space basesbut again it’s concept art, as Bethesda continues to maintain the utmost secrecy about the actual content of the game.

Pictures can be seen at this addresswithin the subReddit dedicated to Starfield, with 6 illustrations which, if nothing else, serve to see what are the inspirations that have guided the creation of the scenarios used in the game.

Starfield, concept art of an interior

Also in this case, the style halfway between is clearly visible science fiction and realistic technology that permeates a bit of the whole Starfield vision, in that particular artistic cut that the developers have defined as “NASApunk”.

The images of the interiors are in fact quite credible, with confined spaces full of complex technological structures including pipes, cables, electronic and mechanical elements of various types, all inserted in the least amount of space possible as often happens to real space vehicles.

This is not an official source but the illustrations look authentic, being effectively in line with those already distributed previously by Bethesda for its new flagship game. For the rest, we are waiting to see Starfield in action and by now it should be close: the game should in fact have a leading role within the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase set for the June 12, 2022 at 19:00, which is the most important annual event for Xbox announcements and presentations.