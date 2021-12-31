Although Starfield is still far from its official release, Bethesda is delighting fans with new artwork showing the lush environments that players will be able to visit once launched.

Now, however, through Reddit what could potentially be new game images appear: as reported on the forum, these three images would go back to an old build of 2018, probably we are talking about assets, therefore they would not be indicative of the final product. However, it is interesting to be able to take a look at what appears to be the preparation of the setting.

The three photos show a golden dome, as well as other details focused on the pipelines of this alleged space station. Below you can take a look at the images.





We remind you that Starfield will be released on November 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Reddit