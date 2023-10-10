Intel has launched version 31.0.101.4887 of its drivers for GPU Arc and Iris, which greatly improve the performance Of Starfield , up to 149%. Note that the drivers do not classify the game as Game On, i.e. as fully optimized, but the step forward is notable.

Targeted optimizations

Starfield is now better optimized on Arc GPUs

In the release note Intel it doesn’t talk about general optimizations, but targeted ones, i.e. specific to certain configurations. However, there is no doubt that the company’s effort to improve Starfield support has been enormous, with continuous updates and significant improvements in performance from release to release.

Let’s see what they are optimizations specifications:

Starfield (DirectX 12)

Performance improved by up to 117% at 1080p on Ultra settings.

Performance improved by up to 149% at 1440p with High settings.

Drivers 31.0.101.4887 also optimize other games: the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta and Total War: Pharaoh.

Also optimized Forza Motorsport at 1080p on Ultra settings, which gains 8%.

Finally, the new drivers add support for GPUs Arc A580whose launch should be imminent, considering they were announced about a year ago.