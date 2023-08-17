Answering questions from the community of Starfield During a Q&A session on Discord, lead quest designer Will Shen and lead designer Emil Pagliarulo explained what we can expect from the game in terms of player-recruitable characters, i.e. the classic companions . There will be more than twenty “named” i.e. with an extended background, four of which with richer and more multifaceted stories.

Twenty characters

In Starfield you will be able to recruit more than twenty companions

The question was very direct: “How many comrades can we recruit in total?”. However, Shen’s response was not long in coming: “There are over 20 “named characters” who can join the crew. Four of them come from Constellation and boast the richer stories and the most interactions with the player, but all the named characters have their own background and can follow you (and of course carry your stuff).”

Pagliarulo then explained, adding details: “There are more than 20 in total, and we have focused a lot on the members of Constellation. When we started pre-production on Starfield, we took a step back from our previous games, and realized how popular and successful the companions were. From that moment on they became a big priority for us, and we really wanted to connect them directly to the development of the main quest.” However, the companions will not only stand in the background to act as mules for the player: “There are some really important moments in the narrative who are closely related to them.” Pagliarulo finally had words of praise also for the actors who dubbed the game: “I should also mention that the cast that gave voice to the companions is truly amazing. We haven’t released the official roster yet, but you can rest assured that many talented actors have brought those characters to life (and that goes for Constellation in general).”

