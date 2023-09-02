Bethesda titles are, more often than not, synonyms of “crazy modding”: the Skyrim or Fallout 4 mods are very famous and it seems that even Starfield it will not be ignored by the… creative side of its community.

Proof of this is the fact that, just one day after its release, the mods are available exceed a hundredand some are really interesting: let’s go and see them together.

Cleanfield : Removes intro videos and makes the menu more minimal and pleasing to the eye

Move or deactivate the XP bar : allows you to eliminate the annoying experience bar above the viewfinder

PS5 Dualsense Icons : If you play with a PS5 controller, the icons on the screen will correspond to the buttons on the controller.

These are just some of the small improvements that modders are inserting into the title right now Bethesda to make it as user friendly as possible.

Will we get to the monumental numbers of Skyrim, a game that had over 50,000 mods from the most useful to the craziest? Can be. Space on the planets it’s a lot: for someone it’s a limitation of the gameplay maybe, but for someone else it’s just a blank canvas to fill.

We remind you that you can already read our complete review of Starfield, the Bethesda title that points to the GOTY shameless.