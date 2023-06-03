The idea that the Xbox controllers theme Starfield both real access, with online publication of more photos of the deviceat least as far as its supposedly official packaging is concerned.

From official to tell the truth, there is still nothing: the images and information in question do not come from Microsoft, which has not yet announced anything in this regard, but the packaging also depicted in these new photos has all the appearance of a real product, because otherwise it would be a really well done joke.

The photos refer to the back and side of what should be the box of the controller, of which we have seen the front cover in the photo released in recent days. In these new images we can see all the typical symbols and information found on products destined for the international market in terms of accessories, which seems to further confirm the veracity of the object in question.

The first testimonies of this controller date back to last April, but at the time we thought of a particularly well done mock-up. At this point the clues begin to seem more convincing and we await clarifications from Microsoft. Considering the company’s tendency to create controllers of various types, the idea of ​​a Starfield-themed one seems quite likely.

The controller in question has details and colors in line with the typical technology of Starfield and with emblems and designs of Constellationwith a themed colored grip and back as well as transparent triggers with visible mechanical details.