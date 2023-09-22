The mod Of Starfield have exceeded 14 million downloads overall Nexus Mods. Furthermore, the site has updated its Vortex software, dedicated to organizing the mods of many of the games in its database, to support the Bethesda title.
There are currently more than 2,700 Starfield mods available, but the number is expected to grow in the coming months. All mods are version compatible Steam of the game, while some are not with the version downloadable from Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. Always read the instructions for each mod carefully before downloading it.
Nexus Mods also reported that since Starfield launched on September 6, 2023, 400,000 users have used Vortex to download the game mods.
Updating the software is meant to make life easier for users. Starfield places mods in the DocumentsMy GamesStarfield folder, rather than the Data folder in the game’s installation folder, but now Vortex can use a trick to change the default folder, allowing you to restore the classic settings of Bethesda games . It also automatically creates the file StarfieldCustom.ini and places it in DocumentsMy GamesStarfield, without the user having to do things manually anymore.
