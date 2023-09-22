The mod Of Starfield have exceeded 14 million downloads overall Nexus Mods. Furthermore, the site has updated its Vortex software, dedicated to organizing the mods of many of the games in its database, to support the Bethesda title.

There are currently more than 2,700 Starfield mods available, but the number is expected to grow in the coming months. All mods are version compatible Steam of the game, while some are not with the version downloadable from Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. Always read the instructions for each mod carefully before downloading it.