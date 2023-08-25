Starfield will support the mod right away. The game will be so modifiable that if you want you can add some entire planets . Obviously the thought immediately turns to a Death Star mod, even if we doubt that it could start destroying other planets (we do not limit modders).

Pete Hines explains

In Starfield you can add entire planets

Talking about support for the modder scene was Pete Hines of Bethesda in an interview with the official Twitch channel of the software house. According to Hines, modders will have exceptional tools at their disposal for their works and he and the other members of the development team can’t wait to see what the community will do when they can get their hands on it. You will be able to do a bit of everything, as always, from creating new stories to creating new settings, including planets.

Bethesda’s attention to the modder scene is known, as well as strongly motivated, considering how much of the lasting success of its titles is also due in large part to the incessant production of mods. Consider for example that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most modded game ever on Nexus Mod, while other titles, such as Fallout 4, Oblivion and Morrowind are still in the top positions.

Of course that of the Death Star is a boutade but, given the high number of themed mods Star Wars for all of Bethesda’s other titles, we don’t see this as unlikely. After all, one already exists Death Star for Skyrimeven if only decorative.