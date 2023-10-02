Modder m8r98a4f2 is already one of the biggest heroes of Starfield , but certainly not because it reached planets never seen before. She simply fixed the inventory and user interface with some mod . Bethesda must have specific problems with these aspects of their games, because there isn’t a game that goes by that doesn’t require modders to fix them.

The mods

StarUI Inventory makes Starfield’s inventory more readable and useful

The mod StarUI Inventory it makes the inventory much more usable and clear, transforming it into a list that can be organized in different ways, so much so that it saves a lot of time when trying to sort through the objects owned.

The StarUI HUD mod greatly improves the user interface

The mod StarUI HUD, instead, reorganizes the entire user interface, giving the player control of its widgets and adding a lot of useful information to that already present. Widgets can be resized, moved, rotated, colored or turned off. Basically it is possible to customize the interface in almost every aspect, something that is simply not possible with the original. There are also several interesting additions, such as the Loot-O-Meter, which helps maximize the value of the objects transported, making it easier to discard those whose weight-to-value ratio is less convenient. There are also many tweaks on the information present, with a truly commendable general enrichment. Considering that the game has been out for about a month, m8r98a4f2’s work is even more impressive.

To install the two mods, follow the instructions provided by the modder. If you want, you can also help yourself with Vortex, the Nexus Mods tool.