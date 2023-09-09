Modder NickMillion launched the mod “Experimental Combat and Stealth AI Overhauls” which improves theartificial intelligence of the enemies of Starfield, making them much more skilled and realistic in combat. It also tweaks the stealth system and other general aspects of the experience.

The launch of the mod, close to that of the actual game, which took place on September 6, 2023, leads one to wonder why Bethesda did not implement something similar immediately. In reality the mod works on what has been done by Bethesdadoes not replace scripts and so on, making it clear that the software house’s choice was a precise one, probably made to reduce the risk of frustration in less capable players, a factor that a game aimed at millions of people must always take into account into account.