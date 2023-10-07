Modder Ainsy posted a mod For Starfield which adds the dynamic weather to the game. Basically the mod deals with changing the weather automatically while playing, also allowing new variations in different climate zones/biomes.

Rain and lightning

Is called Starfield Dynamic Weather Modyou can download it on Nexus Mods and then you can prepare the umbrella. After installation, Starfield’s weather cycle will undergo dramatic changes, introducing lightning storms, dust storms, rain, snow and more.

The mod has three versions: slow, medium and fast. The names alone should make it clear how they differ: in the speed of transitions between meteorological conditions. So those who like to have long passages between a storm and a clear sunset should install the slow version, those who want standard transitions should opt for medium, the recommended one, while those who like fast transitions should aim for fast.

In reality there is also one fourth versioncalled Realistic, which remains adherent to the cycles established by the game, but increases their speed to make them more present.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series You can also play it via Game Pass subscription.