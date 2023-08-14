According to a rumor, Microsoft and Bethesda are planning a “interactive launch event” which will precede the publication of Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The tip, absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt, was launched by Karim Jovian, a content creator who owns a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers which mostly deals with interviews and social experiments. With a post on Twitter / X he said he learned that Microsoft is organizing a Starfield launch event. Jovian also added that his sources were quite keen on describing him.

“I just learned from a confidential source that Microsoft will be holding an interactive launch event for #Starfield. Let’s just say they were really excited when they told me about it.”