According to a rumor, Microsoft and Bethesda are planning a “interactive launch event” which will precede the publication of Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X|S.
The tip, absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt, was launched by Karim Jovian, a content creator who owns a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers which mostly deals with interviews and social experiments. With a post on Twitter / X he said he learned that Microsoft is organizing a Starfield launch event. Jovian also added that his sources were quite keen on describing him.
“I just learned from a confidential source that Microsoft will be holding an interactive launch event for #Starfield. Let’s just say they were really excited when they told me about it.”
The launch of Starfield is almost upon us
Jovian hasn’t added any more details about it, so it’s really hard to figure out what exactly he means by “interactive event”, which trivially could be a simple live broadcast on Twitch where the Bethesda team will answer some questions from the players. Only time will tell, provided that the tip turns out to be true.
On the other hand, a Starfield-themed Bethesda Q&A is scheduled for August 16 on Discord, from which further details on the game could arrive before launch.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S starting from September 6th and will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog. However, those who purchase the Premium Edition will be able to start playing it five days in advance, or from 1 September. For more details, we refer you to our buying guide with everything you need to know about Starfield.
