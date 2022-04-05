If everything goes well, there is no inconvenience and everything goes according to plan, Bethesda will launch Starfield on November 11, 2022. While the date is already set, we should never rule out all those horrible delays falling to the games we most look forward to.

Now, so that you have more details about this title, we have for you the presentation of Basquea robot that will accompany you on this adventure that is exclusive to consoles xbox series and that will also come out on PC – in addition to coming out on day 1 in Game Pass -.

Through the video that you will see below, the artist in chief of Starfield, István Pely introduces us to “one of the favorite companions” in the game”, who turns out to be an intrepid explorer that you can lean on.

Vasco is an expedition robot in service to Constellation and one of the first models built by Lunar Robotics.

Thanks to its design, it can walk all kinds of terrain on the new planets plus it will withstand the rigors of space travel. If that’s not enough for you, it will also help you load up those space gadgets to survive those savage threats waiting for you.

We also recommend: Save for the Xbox! Bethesda confirms that Starfield will not be released on PS5

Starfield, the Skyrim of space

One of the promises Starfield is that it is a proposal as big as Skyrim. If so, we could imagine that we will talk about it for the next 10 years, as happened with the last installment of The Elder Scrools.

Now, returning to the topic of Vasco, we can tell you that he is a robot with a peaceful nature, however, when the time is right, it is a fact that he will put himself in a defensive position. He has his hidden weapons which will help him withstand the enemy attacks.

It is worth reminding you that Starfield It will be released on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X and S, as well as on PC. Remember that you can also follow us through Google news and that we have a place waiting for you on our channel Discord.