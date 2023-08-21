As noted by TrueAchievement, it appears that Starfield may have the mod support also on Xbox Series X|Sgiven that traces and references to the Creation Club have emerged from the game’s EULA on Steam, or the user license agreement.

To tell the truth, the question is still extremely vague and dubious, but it wouldn’t be the first time that Bethesda uses this system to create a centralized environment for the development and distribution of mods, given that the Creation Club has already been used in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The idea that it could also be expected for Starfield comes from a mention of the use of Creation Credits within the license agreement for the game, published on Steam. These are virtual currency that Bethesda uses in games featuring the Creation Club, such as the aforementioned titles.

These credits can be obtained or spent through this in-game marketplace, which allows you to buy or share mods built through the official tools provided by Bethesda and distributed in this way through an official and centralized channel.