As noted by TrueAchievement, it appears that Starfield may have the mod support also on Xbox Series X|Sgiven that traces and references to the Creation Club have emerged from the game’s EULA on Steam, or the user license agreement.
To tell the truth, the question is still extremely vague and dubious, but it wouldn’t be the first time that Bethesda uses this system to create a centralized environment for the development and distribution of mods, given that the Creation Club has already been used in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.
The idea that it could also be expected for Starfield comes from a mention of the use of Creation Credits within the license agreement for the game, published on Steam. These are virtual currency that Bethesda uses in games featuring the Creation Club, such as the aforementioned titles.
These credits can be obtained or spent through this in-game marketplace, which allows you to buy or share mods built through the official tools provided by Bethesda and distributed in this way through an official and centralized channel.
The Creation Club may be returning to Starfield
Starfield’s EULA states that “The Creation Credits associated with this game are one virtual currency and are subject to terms and conditions”. This is the only mention that is made, but it is enough to suggest that the Creation Club could be foreseen within Starfield.
This assumption brings out another, namely that the Creation Club can also be provided on Xbox Series X|S: considering that it is a closed and centralized system, also developed to allow the use of console modsit is natural to think that, if Bethesda intends to support it on Starfield, this is also expected on Xbox Series X|S, but obviously there is nothing official about it.
