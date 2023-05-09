Starfield may have some microtransactions of some kind, at least according to the final classification of theESRB (the body that classifies video games in North America). Unfortunately they are not illustrated in any way by the description so can only be speculated about.

Starfield’s classification by the ESRB

The precise wording written in the classification of the ESRB is: “In-Game Purchases(PC,Xbox Series)”. This is a generic formula that indicates the presence of in-game purchases of some kind, whether they are related to in-game coins, cosmetic items, season passes, and so on.

For a title like Starfield it is conceivable that we are talking about DLCs of some sort, including past single-player games from Bethesda like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the more recent Fallout 4, but there may also be some cosmetic purchases, for all we know. The presence of a game currency that can be purchased with real money is more unlikely, given the type of experience offered.

Another very concrete possibility is the immediate implementation of a creation club, like those of Skyrim and Fallout 4, which will allow modders to sell their works. In this case, the items for sale can be of any type. Considering how much Bethesda and the modder scene are linked, this is perhaps the most concrete hypothesis among all those proposed.

In short, before starting to worry, let’s wait for a official announcement that dispels the fog of doubt. For the rest, we remind you that on June 11, 2023 there will be a showcase dedicated to Starfield, while the game will be released on September 6, 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X / S.