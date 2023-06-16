Starfield has practically monopolized the discussion on the games presented during the Summer Game Fest, with a disruptive effect that seems to have been perfectly successful for Bethesda, who wanted to focus on a long detailed presentation a few months after the actual launch of the game. It is clear, even from the reactions that emerged following the long deep dive that revealed the various aspects of Starfield, that we are dealing with a game capable of attracting the attention of a very wide audience, with perhaps the greatest weight among titles released so far on Xbox Series X|S, representing a test of fundamental importance for Xbox Game Pass. At least, it is a game that stands in a particular position: it is a new intellectual property but which comes from a well-known label and which carries with it the trademark of the large Bethesda productions, which invests it with a considerable importance.

Other big games previously released were still aimed primarily at the Xbox loyal public: Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and others can also be considered titles of the same level, but they hardly have the global appeal of the big games from Bethesda Softworks. For this reason, Starfield has a different specific weight: attracting various users, it could be a real system seller even more than Halo or the other games released previously, precisely because it is not aimed mainly at the user Xboxes. Not for nothing, we have seen that the presentation is making the purchase of Xbox Series X|S even by those who were not interested in the console in question, previously. A double game is being played on this aspect, because Microsoft is also betting on Starfield to expand the Xbox Game Pass user base.

It is a bet of considerable size: the game probably would not have had major problems in placing significant quantities of copies sold, but it will necessarily have to be considered from a different point of view, because it is limited only to Microsoft platforms and launched on day one on the subscription service. We imagine that it can make excellent numbers in terms of standard sales on Steam, but the most interesting game is played on Game Pass: Starfield has required huge investments to be completed and will probably have to significantly expand the user base of the service by subscription to be considered a commercial success, considering the paradigm shift imposed by this new distribution system. On the other hand, the forecast of content and expansions arriving after launch also represents an adjustment to the business model derived from Game Pass, although it is still in line with what Bethesda has done previously.

We have often seen in the Game Pass the positive aspect of being able to grant developers considerable creative freedom, proposing original productions of different sizes, which could be risky if launched through standard channels, but in this case we are faced with a different situation: Starfield is a game of colossal dimensions in terms of production, which will have to rely largely on “engagement” (new metric taken into consideration by Microsoft to measure the success of games on Game Pass, to be honest not entirely clear) , on the expansion of subscribers to the subscription service and on medium-long term support in order to keep players connected to the title and possibly purchase any expansions. The challenge is extremely difficult: these elements should in fact balance the potential loss of revenue given by not being released on PS5 – the platform currently leader in the “current gen” segment in terms of expansion – and by not necessarily being sold at 80 euros per copy per day one.

The outcome obviously won’t be decisive for the existence of the entire system in this form, but it could give some indication of the frequency and quantity of other productions of this caliber by Xbox Games Studios.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.