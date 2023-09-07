The Xbox Game Studios have decided to celebrate the launch of Starfield publishing some artwork themed mostly inspired by the main one of the Bethesda game. For example, 343 Industries has created a Halo-themed one, which you can see at the head of the news, which goes perfectly with the space RPG. But there are also others that you can admire below.

All artwork published so far

Hi-Fi Rush a la Starfield

Starfield is definitely the game of the moment: the biggest and most talked about. It’s a big moment for Xbox Game Studios, which seals the establishment of the new Xbox by Phil Spencer (which you can always carry with you in the game thanks to a mod), finally putting the billionaire acquisitions of the past years to decisive use.

The artwork from other development studios clearly shows how important Starfield is to the entire platform. The first results are already there, considering the peak of more than one million players at launch.

Doom Eternal has a decidedly more carnal look

What can you do with a hatchet in space?

This fits perfectly with Bethesda’s game

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series X / S. It can be purchased independently or playable via Game Pass, on Xbox, PC and on all Xcloud compatible devices.