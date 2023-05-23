Many sites would have already decided the fate of Starfielddeciding to give him low gradesat least according to journalist Nick Baker, one of the founders of the XboxEra site, according to whom the goal is to discredit the Xbox brand.

Baker, also known as the insider @shapeshal_nick, to whom we owe numerous Xbox leaks, touched on the controversial topic during the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, where he explained that he believes many publications will give Starfield votes between 7 and 8.5 to generate traffic and hit the Xbox brand, itself already condemned by public opinion due to the attempt to acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The thesis is quite controversial and assumes the existence of a real conspiracy against Microsoft by the specialized press, or at least a form of hatred against the Xbox brand which would lead many to underestimate the games published by Xbox Game Studios.

It should also be said that if this were the case, it would be quite easy to understand it from the reactions of the public. In the event that Starfield is a masterpiece and receives lower ratings than it deserves, we imagine that the general sentiment towards the press would not be particularly positive. After all, launch similar accusations without bringing any trial it is not really very correct, because it presupposes a widespread bad faith.