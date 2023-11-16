Nowadays, not only do companies seem to be obsessed with the number of active players in a certain game, but users themselves focus a lot on this section, even when we are talking about an adventure with a certain ending. This is the case of starfield, which currently has fewer players than Skyrim.

Although more than 10 million copies of starfield, it seems that Bethesda’s most recent work has had a series of problems when trying to maintain the players it has managed to obtain. During its first 24 hours on Steam, more than 330 thousand people enjoyed this installment at the same time. However, Currently only a little over 11 thousand people are playing Starfield on this platform.

Thus, Skyrimone of Bethesda’s most popular games, It currently has more than 12 thousand active people in this world on Steam. For its part, Fallout 4 has more than eight thousand, so it could surpass Starfield at any time.

It is important to mention that these numbers are from Steam, and Xbox Series X|S users, as well as those who use Xbox Game Pass, both on consoles and PC, are not taken into consideration. Thus, It is likely that the number of active players in starfield be much larger overall.

However, this makes it clear that the audience is focused on other things, something that is very natural. Unless we are talking about a game as a service, a multiplayer, or an experience that requires constant interactions, This is the natural cycle of any qualification. Yes ok starfield It offers us a huge adventure, it has an end, and that means that, eventually, the public leaves this experience behind to enjoy another.

Editor’s Note:

starfield It is a good game, a very entertaining one that is very worth it. However, don’t expect the game to become part of your daily life. Even games like Animal Crossing: New Horizonswhich if it was part of the routine of many, surely enjoys few players today.

Via: Insider Gaming