You have probably noticed it too, but more and more often we are seeing the launch of games on the market preceded by a period of early access of a handful of days included as a bonus special editions with a higher price than the standard ones. We mentioned in the title Lies of P and Starfield simply because they are two recent games with a certain following from the community, however in 2023 there are many other examples, such as Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 or among the upcoming titles Forza Motorsport, to demonstrate that this practice is becoming more and more widespread.

Consequently, we assume that the publishers have done the math and have noticed how the sales of special editions record much higher numbers if they include this bonus, especially if the early access corresponds with the start of the weekend. Which among other things would explain why it is rarely offered as an extra that can be purchased separately.

However, it is difficult to quantify with certainty percentage of players who have decided to pay a little more for early access than the total ones in the absence of precise data. To get an idea, albeit very indicative and approximate, we can quote i data recorded on Steam from hugely popular games like Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield.

The first began early access on February 7th, reaching a peak of over 450,000 concurrent users before launch, subsequently exceeding the ceiling of 600,000 and 800,000 players respectively a few hours and a few days after publication on February 10th. Starfield’s early access, on the other hand, began on September 1st and recorded a peak of almost 240,000 players, while after the global debut on September 6th the SteamDB counter slightly exceeded 330,000 users. In short, it is clear that the possibility of playing a few days in advance appeal to many or in any case it is a welcome extra.

We reiterate that these are data that only offer a partial picture, as they only concern one platform, they count contemporary players and not actual sales and, in the case of games like Starfield, the division between Steam users and subscribed users must be taken into consideration to PC Game Pass.