The author of the first review Of Starfield was arrested . The same had also published the first 40 minutes of gameplay of the highly anticipated Bethesda title online, and then filmed himself in a visibly altered state, apologizing to Todd Howard. Considering that he’s shown up clearly on camera and that he’s confessed to stealing items from the warehouse he works for, the arrest doesn’t exactly come across as an oddity. Currently the video review is no longer available online.

An easy case

The case was not difficult to solve

The news of the arrest was reported in Starfield subreddit. The charges brought against him are in the possession of marijuana and theft of between $2,500 and $10,000 worth of property. As mentioned, he himself confessed to the thefts in his video, so there’s no mystery to solve. Among the stolen assets are copies of Starfield, one of which was used to write the review.

Naturally such a character immediately became one network celebrities, although his career was sadly cut short by a bust. Someone must have disliked the video and data theft. It is the price of success, unfortunately.

There are now only a few days left for the launch of Starfield, which will take place on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. Subscribers to Game Pass, Xbox and PC, will be able to play it from launch. Those who pre-ordered the special editions of the game will also get a few days early access. If you want to get some more information, read our preview of Starfield.