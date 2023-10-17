One of Bethesda’s senior developers, Will Shen, who served as the lead quest designer on Starfield, has joined studio Something Wicked Games, which was co-founded by former Bethesda project lead Jeff Gardiner.

Gardiner co-founded Something Wicked Games last year with Obsidian veteran Charles Staples, who was the design lead for The Outer Worlds.

In the studio’s press releaseShen’s role at Something Wicked Games was revealed as a lead content designer for the studio’s debut RPG, Wyrdsong, alongside former Respawn, Obsidian, and BioWare developers.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

“I’ll be working alongside an incredible developers group of roleplaying games,” Shen said in his announcement of his move on team”.

Excited to announce that I’ve joined Something Wicked Games! I’ll be working alongside an incredible group of roleplaying game developers, and it’s amazing to think we have veterans from Bethesda, Obsidian, and Bioware all on one team. https://t.co/kIfie3NH3K — William Shen (@WillShen101) October 16, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Shen’s other credits at Bethesda include quest designer and writer for Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout: 76, and lead designer for the Fallout 4 DLC Far Harbor. “Shen brings a talent for crafting engaging, exciting storylines that hook into and stay with players,” Something Wicked Games said.

The studio describes Wyrdsong as a “preternatural RPG” set in a fictionalized, medieval version of Portugal. Ed spoke to Gardiner earlier this year at Gamescom, where he spoke about the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the type of RPG the studio hopes to create.