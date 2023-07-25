













This collection of shorts from Starfield is called The Settled Systems. These are concentrated in three of the large space societies that we will meet in the game. These are New Atlantis, Akila City, and Neon. In each one we will have a different story.

In Supra and Ultra We follow a courier pilot looking for adventures outside of his planet. then we have Where Hope is Built which shows us an orphan in Akila City who seeks to build a ship to go explore the universe. Finally we have The Hand that Feeds where we will follow a couple of criminals who are dedicated to robbing rich tourists who come to Neon.

All these Starfield short films are already available now and you can enjoy them on YouTube. Since their duration is quite short, you can easily watch them all in one sitting. That way you’ll be more prepared when you jump into the game in a couple of months.

When does Starfield come out?

Starfield It has contemplated its departure for the next September 6. As of that date, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy it in their catalog at no extra cost. It should be noted that it is an exclusive title on the Xbox Series X / S console. If you want to play it on your Xbox One, you would have to make use of cloud gaming.

Source: Bethesda.

Throughout its development, Bethesda has mentioned that it is one of its most ambitious titles. In addition to the fact that it has been 25 years in the making. What they promise with this title is a feeling of freedom and exploration like no other in a vast universe full of planets with a lot of potential. That is why it is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. Will they play it?

