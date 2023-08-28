Bethesda is about to enter the most critical moment and at the same time, most exciting ever: the launch of Starfield is upon us but many wonder when exactly; well, never before has such painstaking clarification from the company been needed as in this case. In fact, between the different editions, the start time of the game is quite peculiar: let’s see them together.

If you have purchased the premium edition or the Constellation Edition of the game, you will be able to start the engines of your spaceship the next 1st Septembermore precisely in Italy, at 02:00 am which represents two in the morning between 31 August and the first of the new month. If, on the other hand, you ordered the standard edition of the game, the launch tower is still under construction and you will have to wait a few days.

To be precise, the Starfield standard edition will open its doors to players next September 6, always at 2 am, straddling the 5th of the month. You can check out the launch details at the image below, so even if you’re not in Italy you’ll know when you can officially play.

If you are wondering if the game can run on your PC here is a quick summary of the necessary features:

minimal:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Space: 125 GB Available Space

SSD Required

Recommended: